During the opening days of the Falklands war in April 1982, Rear Adm Chris Parry was a lieutenant.

His ship, HMS Antrim received indications an Argentinian submarine was nearby in the south Atlantic, close to the islands of South Georgia.

Their captain decided to launch their helicopter and search for the submarine.

Rear Adm Parry believes he fired the first shots of the war. His depth charge explosives were the first to be dropped from a helicopter targeting a submarine since World War II.

He said he remained extremely grateful that the helicopter they flew kept them safe and allowed them to continue operating despite the harsh conditions.