A Grade II listed pier has scooped a top prize in the year it celebrates its 125th anniversary.

Bangor Garth is the National Piers Society's pier of the year, with judges saying it has the best views "of any pier in the UK".

The Gwynedd structure boasts views over the Menai Strait, Anglesey, Llandudno and the mountains of Snowdonia.

Colwyn Bay Pier was also rated highly and ranked in third place.