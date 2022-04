Former Big Brother contestant Glyn Wise has swapped reality TV for the Church.

The 34-year-old from Blaenau Ffestiniog, in Gwynedd, is preparing to be a priest after being accepted to train for the ordained ministry with the Church in Wales.

After finishing runner-up on Big Brother 7 in 2006, he went on to work in the media.

He has also been a Plaid Cymru candidate in Cardiff and worked as a teacher in Gwynedd.