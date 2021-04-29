A seven-year-old Ukrainian girl has wowed audiences at S4C’s annual Côr Cymru choir competition.

Amelia rose to fame when a video of her in a bomb shelter singing Let it Go, from the movie Frozen, went viral.

Appearing at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Sunday the youngster sang the Ukrainian national anthem.

As the audience rose to their feet in applause, grinning Amelia gave a thumbs up.

Her appearance on Côr Cymru 2022 can be seen on either iPlayer or S4C Clic.