Falklands War: Fireball on ship 'went about 100ft in the air'

The Argentine invasion of the British-held Falkland islands in the far south Atlantic began 40 years ago on 2 April 1982.

It led to the deaths of 255 British military personnel, three islanders and 649 Argentine soldiers during the 74-day conflict.

Five of the Welsh servicemen who played a central role in the conflict are sharing their stories.

Leading marine engineering mechanic John Callaghan was on HMS Glamorgan when it was hit, just two days before the war ended.

