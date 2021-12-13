Millions of people around the UK are facing soaring energy bills from 1 April following a rise in the energy price cap.

A typical household will pay almost £700 a year more for electricity and gas.

This comes on the back of a record rise in petrol prices.

So what can we all do to help us cope with the rocketing cost of living?

Financial expert Gareth Shaw, of Money Saving Expert, answers five questions, from "downshifting" with our food shopping to tariffs and the help available.