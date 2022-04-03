The Argentine invasion of the British-held Falkland islands in the far south Atlantic began on 2 April 1982.

It led to the deaths of 255 British military personnel, three islanders and 649 Argentine soldiers during the 74-day conflict.

Five of the Welsh servicemen who played a central role in the conflict are sharing their stories.

Tony Davies remembers feeling light-hearted when he heard his regiment, the Welsh Guards, were to travel to the south Atlantic with the Royal Marines, Scots Guards and the Royal Gurkha Rifles on the cruise ship QE2.

"Everybody thought, 'eh up boys, we're up for a quick sailing here, two weeks down to Ascension [Island], enjoy the QE2, it will all be over then we'll turn around, come back and there won't be any war'," he said.