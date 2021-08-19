The Conservative MP for Bridgend made history this week - becoming the first MP to come out as trans.

He also revealed he had been the victim of rape and blackmail.

Both the prime minister and the leader of the opposition acknowledged his statement in the Commons, but what does the news mean for the trans community?

Zoey Allen, a trans woman from Cardiff who runs a blog with wife Kelly on their transitional life believes "it's a very positive thing, and to have that representation is fantastic".