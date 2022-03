Seventeen-year-old Olivia Alkir died when she was a passenger in a car crash in June 2019.

The driver, Olivia's school friend, had just passed his driving test and was racing other car.

A new road safety film featuring Olivia's story is to be shown in schools across Wales.

"Olivia was meant to achieve something in life. Her story is going to save lives," said Oliva's mum, Jo.