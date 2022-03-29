Chris Rock's "unfunny" Oscars joke may be a "good thing" as it has raised awareness for alopecia, says one woman who has suffered with hair loss.

Rock was slapped by Will Smith at the event on Sunday night for making a hair-loss joke aimed at Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Amy Chinnick, 26, from Caerphilly, said Rock's joke at the Oscars was reminiscent of times she has been teased over her appearance.

She added: "In a way I think it's a good thing that it did happen, because everyone's talking about it now."