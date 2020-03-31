Llandudno's wild goats have been venturing further into the holiday resort, including visiting an Asda supermarket.

With quiet streets during lockdown, they left their hillside home on the Great Orme, Conwy county, to start exploring more of the town, prompting a mixed response.

Last month, a pair of fighting goats blocked off the entrance to the supermarket car park after locking horns at nearby traffic lights.

But when a herd returned for another visit, they seemed to take a more cautious approach, at least attempting to use pedestrian crossings.