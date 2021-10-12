Hannah Barrett is preparing to run the Cardiff Half Marathon after being told told she would not be able to run again following a car crash which killed her friend.

The crash, in which her friend Savannah died aged 26, left Hannah with two broken legs.

"I don't like being told I can't do something," said Hannah, who said she was taking part in memory of Savannah.

"If I can live with type 1 (diabetes), so six insulin injections a day... recovering from this, and still do this, anybody can."