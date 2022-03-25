From Monday face masks will no longer be mandatory in Wales - except in health care and social care settings.

The scrapping of laws requiring masks to be worn in shops and on public transport comes despite concerns over a rapid increase in Covid cases.

However while the masks will no longer be required by law in shops in Wales, many shoppers out and about in Conwy, Conwy county, said they would continue to use them.

"I will still be wearing a mask because I have family members with underlying health conditions," said Valerie Jones, from Llandudno Junction.