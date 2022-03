Lateral flow tests will remain free in Wales amid a "rapid increase" in Covid cases, the first minister has said.

It comes as Mark Drakeford confirmed self-isolation rules will be scrapped in Wales from 28 March.

Mr Drakeford added the surge in cases is being driven by the BA.2. subtype of the Omicron variant.

"It's a faster moving, even more transmissible form of the virus than the Omicron wave," he said.