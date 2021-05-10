Shopper Stephen Callaghan was headbutted and run down by another man as he left a petrol station.

Mr Callaghan, who is exempt from wearing a Covid face mask, was attacked by Darren Smith at Morrisons in Caerphilly last October.

Smith “took exception” to Mr Callaghan's lack of a mask and a confrontation followed.

Smith then left the store and got into his car before knocking down Mr Callaghan as he crossed the forecourt.

Smith was jailed for nine months and banned from driving for two years at Cardiff Crown Court.