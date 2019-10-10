The Muha family have found happiness in Wales after fleeing the war in Syria.

Refugees Fatima and Khaled and their two children say they are happy in Wales after they spent five years in a refugee camp.

They now hope to rebuild their lives in their new home in rural Carmarthenshire.

The family had only lived in the house for a few months after Khaled had spent 15 years building it when it was destroyed by a missile.

He said: “We need to stay in Wales because Welsh people are very quiet and friendly.”