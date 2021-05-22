The south Wales valleys town of Tonyrefail was hard hit by Covid-19.

It was consistently one of the UK’s highest areas for deaths from the disease.

Residents in the Rhondda Cynon Taf community have been reflecting on the pandemic.

“We were having three funerals a day and it was just horrendous,” said florist Kathryn Berbillion.

Rhondda Bowl’s Andrew Hayes said everyone being out of work all at once was a lot to take in.

And Beefy’s Baps’ James Thomas said: "It’s hard to believe what’s gone on.”