A statue honouring author and scientific rebel Dr Elaine Morgan is to be unveiled in her home town.

It is the second of five statues of women in Wales and will be located in Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Betty Campbell, Wales’ first black head teacher, was the first.

Monumental Welsh Women is the group behind the monuments and founder of the group Helen Molyneux said their mission was to normalise female success, ambition and achievements.

Sculptor Emma Rodgers said: “Looking at Elaine Morgan’s vast career was incredible really.

“Her theories of evolution, through to all the scripts, just a vast array of information to incorporate – and I’ve tried to combine those in some way."