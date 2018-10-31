Ospreys Youth Wheelchair rugby club is down to just one player with a disability since resuming training after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

The junior team has restarted training sessions with able-bodied players filling in to help make up the numbers.

Tal, 14, who has cerebral palsy, is the only junior player who would qualify to play in official tournaments.

He joined the team, based in Llandarcy, Neath Port Talbot, three years ago and said the sport had given him a huge confidence boost.