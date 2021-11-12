The brother of footballer Emiliano Sala has described the impact of his death on their family.

Dario Sala said his brother was the greatest and he still could not believe Emiliano had died.

The 28-year-old had been flying to Wales from France to join Cardiff City when the plane crashed as it broke up in mid-air across the English Channel.

The inquest jury concluded that prior to the crash Sala had been overcome by toxic levels of carbon monoxide from the aircraft's faulty exhaust system during the unlicensed commercial flight.