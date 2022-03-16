Ayham Mohaffel and his daughter Dana, nine, fled Kyiv to Hungary after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

But because Ayham, originally from Syria, is a Russian citizen, he is not eligible for UK schemes aimed as assisting Ukrainian refugees.

Dr Ghadir Mohaffel, a GP in Sully, Vale of Glamorgan, is Ayham's brother and said he's having to "fight the system" to try and bring his brother and niece to Wales.

The UK government says it is making it "quicker and simpler" for Ukrainians to come here.