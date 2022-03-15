Two men have been found guilty of the murder of a man who was stabbed to death for his designer Gucci bag.

Lewis Aquilina, 20, of Riverside, Cardiff, and 18-year-old Joseph Jeremy murdered Ryan O'Connor in Newport last June.

Eighteen-year-old Kyle Raisis was found guilty of manslaughter, and both he and Jeremy were also convicted of robbery at Newport Crown Court.

Ethan Strickland, 19, had previously been found guilty of robbery, but was cleared of murder and manslaughter.