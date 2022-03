A 12-year-old Ukrainian girl and her mum are on their way to Wales after reuniting with family members on Ukraine's border with Slovakia.

Martial law in Ukraine meant Albina's father had to stay behind.

Gareth Roberts and his wife Nataliia, Albina's grandmother, were in Wales when Russia invaded Ukraine.

After seeing reports of fighting near their home, they flew to Slovakia before driving to the border to rescue their family members.