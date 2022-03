One man has said he feels discriminated against by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) because he is deaf.

David Pool from Nefyn, Gwynedd, wants to become a lorry driver, but says the DVSA are failing to accommodate his needs.

"I think they need to have some deaf awareness, they need to know more about deaf people," he said.

The DVSA said the matter would be investigated as a matter of urgency.