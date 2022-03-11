Ukrainian refugees should be allowed into the UK without visas, Wales' first minister has said.

Mark Drakeford said the UK government "had to do more" for people fleeing Ukraine after Russia's invasion just over two weeks ago.

The UK government has been criticised for its response to the refugee crisis, taking in about 1,000 people so far.

Defending the current rules, Mr Johnson added: "People want us to be generous but also careful."