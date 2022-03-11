Olena Escott was in Odessa in the south of Ukraine when the war began.

Her husband was in Tredegar and she made the decision to escape via Moldova.

“You don’t know where to run, you don’t know what will happen next, you don’t know if you’ll wake up or not," she said.

Olena has been given a six month settlement visa but her husband Joseph Escott said it took days to secure is critical of the UK visa system.

In response, the Home Office has said it has made it easier for those with Ukrainian passports to come here.