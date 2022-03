Motorists are facing record prices at the pump amid the Ukraine conflict.

On the back of soaring energy bills in our homes, prices at the pumps are now are at a record high following Russia's invasion.

That has left people frustrated, worried and angry.

"I've never seen a price increase like this," said garage boss Sion Jones, in Llandysul, Ceredigion.

"It's just about what you might see in a year. But in six days? No."