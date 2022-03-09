It took Oleksandra four days to make the gruelling journey from her home town in south-east Ukraine to family in north Wales.

The 26-year-old English teacher enjoyed her life in Zaporizhzhia - until Russian forces invaded her country.

Now she is a refugee fearing what may happen to her mother and grandmother who remained behind with no electricity and limited supplies.

"It's scary because we don't know what will happen next, and what will happen for my family," she said.