A grandfather was left “begging for help” in the rain after being hit by a car, his family have said.

George Ian Stevenson, 86, waited more than four hours for an ambulance after the accident last Wednesday.

After it arrived, his granddaughter Ellie Williams said Mr Stevenson, from Johnstown, Wrexham county, went into cardiac arrest and died.

She said: "A hard-working man who has paid his taxes all his life and paid into the system has been let down when he's needed them the most, and I just can't quite comprehend what has happened to him."