Footage shows the moment a violent attacker who killed a grandfather with a claw hammer is arrested.

Lee Whitlock, 53, from Barry, in the Vale of Glamorgan, struck Robert Farley, known as Bob, over the head multiple times during the attack in September 2021.

He asks police: "You're arresting me for murder?"

Whitlock was sentenced to life with a minimum of 18 years and one month at Cardiff Crown Court.