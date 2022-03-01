First Minister Mark Drakeford has echoed calls that no Russian oil should be permitted in Welsh ports amid the Ukraine invasion.

"Not a single drop of Russian oil should be offloaded into Wales while innocent blood is being shed in Ukraine," said Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price during First Minister's Questions.

On Monday Transport Secretary Grant Shapps wrote to ports telling them to block access to Russian "flagged, registered, owned, controlled, chartered or operated vessels".

Mr Drakeford added that it was "inevitable" that ships would find "loopholes" to subvert these rules, and urged the UK government to prevent this.