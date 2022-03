Four children were winched to safety after becoming stranded on a river.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Trehafod, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at 16:20 GMT on Sunday.

Three were stuck on a rock on the River Rhondda, while another was in a precarious position on the river bank.

A helicopter winchman was lowered from a coastguard helicopter to pluck the children to safety.