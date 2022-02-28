The family of a man who was working in Odessa, Ukraine, when the Russian invasion started were worried he would not be able to get out in time.

Rachel Gegeshidze, from the Gower, Swansea, said it was “unbelievable” that her husband Gio managed to make it home.

Gio, who was working as an engineer in the coastal Ukrainian city, fled the country via Moldova and caught a flight to the UK from Romania.

His daughter Elene said the most scary part was "not hearing from him between the bombs going off, him saying he's leaving and then getting to the border".