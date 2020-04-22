Will people ever return to the office full-time after the pandemic - and if they don't, how can bosses make sure home-working is not isolating?

A survey suggests young staff have mixed feelings on flexible working.

Conveyancer Abbie Garland, 24, believes home working over the pandemic improved her productivity and well-being.

But colleague Rowan Connell, 25, said home-working could be isolating and made it harder to get to know other staff, especially for new starters.