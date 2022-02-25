A Ukrainian woman living in Wales has spoken of fears for family members living in her home country.

Nataliya Roach, of Cwmann, Carmarthenshire, is worried for the safety of her sisters, nephews and nieces in the city of Poltava.

She said they were stressed and scared not knowing when they could come under attack.

“It’s just because of one man’s ego and the greed for the land,” Ms Roach added.

Russia’s long-planned invasion began on Thursday when troops were sent in.