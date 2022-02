A stretch of road in Ceredigion has been replaced with a surface made from a mix of fibre from nappies and bitumen.

The pilot on the A487 between Aberystwyth and Cardigan could lead to fewer nappies being thrown into landfill.

The Welsh government is backing the project with £180,000 funding.

Rob Poyer from Nappicycle, based in Ammanford, Camarthenshire, says once the nappies are treated the small disappears.