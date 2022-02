Two octopuses were rescued by walkers after they were spotted crawling along a beach.

The cephalopods had washed up at New Quay, Ceredigion, where they were found by Fran Fitzpatrick and Joshua Pedley.

They had decided to see if there was anything interesting on the sands after Storm Franklin and were able to help them back into the sea.

Wildlife guide Mr Pedley said: “To our knowledge both octopus are still safe and sound.”