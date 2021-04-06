Dark sky status 'would celebrate area's 24-hour natural beauty'
If a swathe of the north-east Wales uplands is made a dark sky zone it would celebrate the area's "24-hour natural beauty", a stargazer has said.
The Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) plans to submit a bid for global recognition as a dark sky zone.
It would be the fourth area of Wales to be given a status by the International Dark Sky Association.
Dave Warner said being granted the status was "really quite important".