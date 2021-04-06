If a swathe of the north-east Wales uplands is made a dark sky zone it would celebrate the area's "24-hour natural beauty", a stargazer has said.

The Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) plans to submit a bid for global recognition as a dark sky zone.

It would be the fourth area of Wales to be given a status by the International Dark Sky Association.

Dave Warner said being granted the status was "really quite important".