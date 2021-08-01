Shopkeepers have expressed mixed views about plans to retain one-way routes and wider pavements in their towns.

They were initially brought in by Ceredigion council to help with social distancing during the Covid pandemic.

Cynthia Binks, of Aberystwyth's Clare Wools, said: "The one-way system isn't too bad. But as for parking it's a different ball game."

But Nathan Egerton Evans, of the town's Cabin Cafe, said: "It's one of the most progressive moves that the council has made."

The authority's Dafydd Edwards said: "We have come to the conclusion we are going to try this experimental traffic order."