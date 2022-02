A woman has said her brother's murder left their family living with a wound that won't heal.

Two hitmen have been convicted of the murder of Aamir Siddiqi, 17, in a case of mistaken identity.

Mohammed Ali Ege, suspected to be the mastermind behind the killing, is a fugitive and South Wales Police said his hunt remains a priority.

Miriam Siddiqi wants him to return to the UK so that a fair judicial process can take place.