What do people in Wales think about England's Covid changes?

Plans have been announced to scrap all Covid restrictions in England from Thursday and end free mass testing from 1 April.

It means people will no longer be legally requirement to self-isolate upon testing positive.

Rules in Wales are different but the Welsh government has already said it could scrap its remaining restrictions - including the legal requirement to wear masks - at the end of March.

People in Wales have been sharing their views on the changes.

Wales