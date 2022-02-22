What do people in Wales think about England's Covid changes?
Plans have been announced to scrap all Covid restrictions in England from Thursday and end free mass testing from 1 April.
It means people will no longer be legally requirement to self-isolate upon testing positive.
Rules in Wales are different but the Welsh government has already said it could scrap its remaining restrictions - including the legal requirement to wear masks - at the end of March.
People in Wales have been sharing their views on the changes.