A rocket firm wants to change industrial Port Talbot into “Space Port Talbot”.

Black Arrow Space Technologies wants to set up a base in the town later this year.

Welsh government ministers said Wales is well placed to become an innovator in the sector.

“Businesses are there, the land is there, the know-how is there, everything is there that will turn Port Talbot into Space Port Talbot," said Paul Williams of Black Arrow Space Technologies.