Women of colour have spoken about the challenges they face in business.

Graphic designer Melin Edomwonyi, from Cardiff, runs a business making and selling T-shirts.

The 38-year-old, of Turkish and Nigerian heritage, has worked in the creative industries for more than 15 years.

She said: “I want black and ethnic minority people, young people, to see what I didn’t see when I was growing up.

“Also for everyone to get used to seeing women of colour in power.”