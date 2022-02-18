A paralysed father-of-two fears he will not be able to survive when the cost of living rises in April.

Since October, Dave Davies' energy bills have doubled to £300 per month, and he is worried that could rise even further to £450 in April.

The 39-year-old from Lampeter, Ceredigion, said he was "gobsmacked" the rise has been allowed, adding he is now using credit cards and borrowing money from his parents to get by.

"How do people like us survive when this increase goes even more?"

The UK government said it recognised the issues people were facing and was taking decisive action.

The Welsh government wants the UK government to take "urgent action" and said it was doing "all it could" to help families.