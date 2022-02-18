Video footage captures the moment a lorry is blown over in high winds on a motorway as Storm Eunice hit Wales.

Two lorries were blown over on the M4 westbound between junctions 37 at Pyle and 38 at Groes, south Wales.

The roof of a house in Newport was also blown off, buildings damaged, trees uprooted and there has been localised flooding after 92mph (148km/h) gusts were recorded off the Welsh coast.

A very rare red warning for wind expired at 12:00 GMT, but an amber warning remains in place across the whole of Wales until 21:00.