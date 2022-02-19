A family of excited Star Wars fans have turned up at a new exhibition on the construction of the Millennium Falcon months before it opens.

A life-size prop of the spaceship was built in Pembroke Dock, Pembrokeshire, in 1979 for the Empire Strikes Back, which was filmed in Elstree.

And news of a permanent exhibition there, due to open in April, pushed the family to make the jump to hyperspace prematurely.

