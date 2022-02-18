Tucked away in a north Wales valley lies a small estate where millennials pay cheap rent.

Brondanw estate is the brainchild of the architect behind the nearby Italianate-style village and tourist attraction Portmeirion.

Priority to rent out one of the Snowdonia estate's properties is given to those who live and work locally, and who can speak Welsh - although it's not exclusively for Welsh speakers.

Silvia Rose, who moved into one of the former gardener's cottages two years ago, said: "What's unique is that me and my partner Jack are able to rent a three-bedroom house together in such a beautiful place. I think it would otherwise certainly be an Airbnb by now."

For 31-year-old Steffan Smith, it not just the stunning views that appeal so much to him.

"The mountains to climb are freely available to the community, which means you don't need to flash your bank card at everything," he said.