It has been 50 years since the first ever Pride event in 1972, and Wales would have to wait until 1999 to host its first Pride.

Since then the Welsh government has said it wanted to make Wales the "most LGBTQ+ friendly nation in Europe".

But after the murder of Dr Gary Jenkins, who was killed in Cardiff's Bute Park in a homophobic attack, there are concerns some of the progress over the last few decades has been undone.

BBC News' Miriam Barker explains how attitudes towards LGBTQ+ people in Wales has changed over the years.