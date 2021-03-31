Shorter working weeks can make staff healthier and happier and businesses more productive, according to Wales' Future Generations Commissioner.

Cutting hours but paying the same could help businesses retain staff and increase turnover, said Sophie Howe.

Hair salon co-owner Chelsea Hobson tried her staff on a four-day week to reduce the number of staff in the salon during the pandemic.

She said they were more productive, happier and that the business had seen an increase in takings.

"A happier team is a more hard working team," she added.