Waste water has been regularly used to test levels of Covid in communities, but it could be the start of learning more about drug use and new variants.

The method was key to the early detection of the Omicron wave, scientists from Bangor University said.

Prof Davey Jones said waste water will become even more important as testing ramps down, adding: "It tells us everything about how society is operating."

The Welsh government-led programme has been rolled out to all health boards and councils across 48 sites.